Rising temperatures greet the unofficial start of summer

MIDDLEFIELD - Memorial Day Weekend is a time for reflection. It's also a time for family and friends to come together.

“It’s beautiful outside," said Alejandra Barreto. "Nobody wants to be at work now.”

Memorial Day weekend has traditionally been the unofficial start of summer. Families flocked to beaches and parks to take full advantage of the weather.

“We’re going to the beach later," said Shirley Barahona, "We’re going hiking and also just trying to spend a day in the sun. It will be great.”

“We want to get out and enjoy some nice weather and take the dog for a hike,” said Tim Amalfa.

Local golf courses like Lyman Orchards also saw hundreds of players hit the links over the holiday weekend.

“We’ve got about 300 golfers on our list today. We had about 450 yesterday and we will have quite a few more tomorrow with the tournament,” said Golf Pro James Brewer.

The wet spring dampened play for many golfers bringing an extra influx of players to one of golf’s busiest weekends of the year. Tee boxes were packed with golfers hoping to keep their scores lower than the rising temperatures.

“I just bought some yellow balls because I wanna be able to find them," said Jake Bendler. "They’re pretty good so we’ll see.”

While others were trying to sneak a round in before a big date.

“I’m getting married,” said Jeff Tazzaro. “We’re going to play 18 this morning, kind of relax and then head back to the hotel to get ready and then it’s go time.”