MARLBOROUGH -- Connecticut State Police said one person has died in a motorcycle crash on route 2 before exit 12 in Marlborough this afternoon

State police have identified the man as Yvan Soucy, 60, of Middletown.

CT State Police are on scene of a deadly motorcycle accident along Route 2 near exit 12 eastbound in Marlborough. One lane of traffic is now getting by @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/0dZ2JMZ0xE — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) May 27, 2019

