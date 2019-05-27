Sun and warm temps for Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yesterday, Bradley Airport reached 90 degrees for the first time since September 6th of last year.

After some great summertime weather the past two days, today is looking great too with lots of sun and highs near 80 degrees. Enjoy and be safe!

We hope you got a chance to enjoy that sunshine because Tuesday won’t be bringing a lot of it. Mostly cloudy skies will lead to a few showers during the mid-day and afternoon hours. That rain and cloud cover will limit our temperatures from rising, with high temperatures likely in the 50s to around 60. What a change compared to the 90 degrees that we reached on Sunday!

Temperatures don’t look to warm up too much for Wednesday, and it’ll come with a lot of cloud cover as well. While not a washout, we’ll keep a shower chance in there for Wednesday and Thursday.

Afterward, we warm back up for the end of the week and into next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: 75-81.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows: 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for showers. High: 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy warm and humid, chance for showers. High: mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli