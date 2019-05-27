Town of  Andover honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Cities and towns across Connecticut stopped to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The Town of Andover held a Memorial Day parade to pay their respects. Local schools bands and the Andover Fore Department participated and honored the brave men and women.

Some veterans also paused and reflected on their time in service.

“I spent a lot of time on cape cod as kid seeing the coast guardsmen and my uncle was in the Air Force and it meant a lot to me serve my country,” says Stephen F Willard, a Senior firefighter at the Andover Fire Department, and veteran coastguard.

Others took some time to remember those made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I get sad because of so many young men that we lose in the war. How many are in a grave that gave up they life so that we can sit here” says George Edward Knox, a Navy Veteran from Andover.