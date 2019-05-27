Tracking rain Tuesday with temps in the near 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We hope you got a chance to enjoy that sunshine because Tuesday won’t be bringing a lot of it. Mostly cloudy skies will lead to a few showers during the mid-day and afternoon hours. That rain and cloud cover will limit our temperatures from rising, with high temperatures likely in the 50s to around 60. What a change compared to the 90 degrees that we reached on Sunday!

Temperatures don’t look to warm up too much for Wednesday, and it’ll come with a lot of cloud cover as well. While not a washout, we’ll keep a shower chance in there for Wednesday and Thursday.

Afterward, we warm back up for the end of the week and into next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows: 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for showers. High: 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy warm and humid, chance for showers. High: mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

