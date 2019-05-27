Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man in Manchester

What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

MANCHESTER —  A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she stabbed a man in the wrist Monday afternoon.

Manchester Police Department said they responded to 2 Thompson Road Apartment 10A for a report of a disturbance.

Police said the male victim called 911 reporting that he had been stabbed.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim on Center St. bleeding from a stab wound to the left wrist,” police said in a release. “The first officers on scene began care of the injury, and the victim was later transported to Hartford Hospital.”

Police said they then located the suspect, 27-year-old Cynthia Jimenez-Pacheco, and she was taken into custody.

“It was reported that during an altercation between Jimenez-Pacheco and the victim, Jimenez Pacheco grabbed a knife ultimately causing the injury to the left wrist of the victim,” police said.

Police charged Jimenez-Pacheco with assault in the first degree, carrying a dangerous weapon and other charges. She is being held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court Tuesday.

No other details were released.

