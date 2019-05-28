2 suspected tornadoes strike Ohio in 30 minutes bringing ‘significant damage and injuries’

The devastating severe weather that has barreled across much of the Plains and Midwest this week is still not over.

Two suspected tornadoes hit the metro Dayton, Ohio area Monday night, just 30 minutes apart, according to the National Weather Service and caused “significant damage and injuries,” according to the city. Another one is on its way south of Circleville, Ohio.

“TAKE COVER IF YOU ARE IN SOUTHEAST PICKAWAY COUNTY OR SOUTHWEST FAIRFIELD COUNTY,” the weather service said early Tuesday.

The first suspected tornado that hit Monday night crossed I-75 north of Dayton around 11:07 p.m. and carried a “tornado emergency warning,” the highest the weather service gives. The second crossed the highway about three miles away. There haven’t been any damage, injury or fatality reports yet.

The weather service gave a dire warning to parts of Ohio of multiple storms “capable of producing tornadoes.”

“Do not let your guard down,” the weather service said. “There are still several dangerous storms moving through the area!”

Memorial Day left no time for celebration for residents of the Midwest. There were up to 27 preliminary reports of tornadoes in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Colorado, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center and severe weather suburban Chicago caused severe flooding.

Much of the Midwest will again be at risk for severe storms and tornadoes on Tuesday. The greatest threat will be in cities including Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wichita, Kansas; Lincoln, Nebraska and Kansas City, Missouri, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

The flood and tornado threats, as well as a heat wave will continue through the middle of the week.

“We continue to be stuck in the same pattern that plagued the country for past several days,” Ward said. “A large dome of high pressure will bring sweltering temperatures to the southeast, while the middle of the country will continue to see the threat of severe storms and flooding.”

Here’s what’s facing different parts of country.

Torrential rain and ‘catastrophic’ flooding threatens central US

With heavy rains drenching parts of the Midwest and Plains, many rivers have reached major flood stage, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

“The Arkansas River is expected to exceed record flooding over the coming days,” he said.

Parts of the Arkansas River could crest over 4 feet above the record, meaning “catastrophic flooding is possible in the towns of Van Buren and Fort Smith,” Hennen said.

In Oklahoma, where six people were killed in severe weather last week, the situation “still could get worse,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said Monday.

“We still have water still rising in the east,” he said. “We are not out of the woods yet.”

On Monday, more than 100 injuries were reported at local hospitals, the state health department said. All 77 counties were in a state of emergency.

The governor said he toured the destruction left by a tornado that struck El Reno on Saturday night, noting it was “unbelievable how violent” it was.

Some of the mobile homes, he said, “look like they were blown up.”

Tulsa braces for record flooding and strained levees

In Tulsa, the weather service warned of severe weather threats ramping back up late Tuesday with storms, “very large hail” and tornado threats all in the cards.

The Arkansas River is rising, the city of Little Rock said on Facebook Tuesday, and officials have been concerned about the impact.

“The first thing everyone needs to understand is we are dealing with two situations. One is the rising river. The second is the ability to drain any storm water we might get here in our city over the coming days,” the city said on Facebook. “Our city’s storm water drains to the river and if it can’t go out, it could cause additional flooding.”

City engineers are working with the US Army Corps of Engineers to monitor the forecasted river levels and determine the areas which could be affected., the city said.

“The Mayor’s office will be coordinating staff to visit every home potentially affected by flooding,” the city said on Facebook. “We will be knocking on doors in the coming days to inform them of the potential threats to their homes.

Officials will also be dropping tons of sand to multiple locations and have “thousands of sandbags available.”

Hail and flooding in one Chicago suburb

Flood waters inundated streets and strong winds downed trees in Oak Lawn, a surburb southwest of Chicago.

Karina Polovinkina posted a photograph of Instagram of hail in her yard in Oak Lawn. She wrote “#sothisismay.”

Meanwhile, scorching temperatures in Georgia and Carolinas

Temperatures hit 99 degrees in Columbia, South Carolina on Monday and 100 degrees in Augusta, Georgia, both records, according to Ward. Gainesville, Florida reached 102 degrees, an all time record for the month of May. Several other cities were close to the century mark.

Parts of Georgia and the Carolinas will likely see triple digit temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, Ward said.