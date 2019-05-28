Burlington hosts town hall meeting after increase in bear sightings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON- Black bear sightings are becoming more common in certain areas across Connecticut and now Burlington town officials are taking action.

Town officials hosted a public discussion on how to handle aggressive bear activity near homes Tuesday night.

According to DEEP, the population is set to continue increasing due to the state’s suitable bear habitat and high reproduction rates.

At the meeting, DEEP officials stressed the importance of not having any type of food around the outside area of your home.

“Don’t have human provided foods in and around the home, particularly bird feeders and poorly stored garbage, those are the two biggest attractions,” DEEP Biologist Paul Rego said.

Just last week in Burlington- a dog was attacked and killed by a black bear in its own backyard. The bear was then shot and killed by police.

Burlington resident, John Kondonelis said he constantly sees bears around his home.

“It came through the backyard and weighed about 250 pounds,” Kondonelis said. “I’d like to know what the town is going to do about the overpopulation of bears.”

According to DEEP, one of the best ways to protect your home from bears is electric fencing. DEEP also said they are in favor of a regulated hunting season but that would require a bill passing through state legislation.