Chance for thunderstorm tonight with temps in the 50s

There is a chance for a thunderstorm tonight 8 PM-midnight. There is a low risk for a strong storm. Severe weather is a bigger concern to our south and west with damaging winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes possible in the northeast from Pennsylvania into northern NJ.

There is a chance for an early morning shower Wednesday. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy but milder with highs near 70 degrees. Rain will fill back in again Wednesday night.

Most of Thursday will be dry too. There is a chance for showers early in the morning then late-day. But in the middle it will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks dry and sunny with a rising chance for showers Sunday afternoon.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Evening rain/thunder tapering off by the early morning hours. Lows: 50-55.

WEDNESDAY: Early shower, mostly cloudy. High: Near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy warm and humid, chance for showers. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Upper 70s. Low 70s shore.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80. Mid 70s shore.

