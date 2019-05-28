Commemorating the battle known as Hamburger Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD – Locals got another opportunity to honor veterans after Memorial Day on Tuesday.

The program is known as “Veterans Coffee House” and each month they showcase a different speaking program.

Arthur Wiknik, Jr, a veteran of the 101st Airborne division whose heroics endured the infamous battle at Hamburger Hill, spoke to a group comprised largely of fellow service members to commemorate the bloody conflict's 50th anniversary.

“I like to talk about my experiences,” Wiknik said. “Other veterans who come in probably have a story as well.”

Wiknik, a retired engineer at Pratt and Whitney and resident of Higganum, also wrote a book about his time serving in Vietnam called “Nam Sense”.

“I want people to know what it was like for us,” added Wiknik. "It’s about serving and how to survive an unpopular war and come home to resume a normal life.”

