What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Commemorating the battle known as Hamburger Hill

Posted 6:06 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01PM, May 28, 2019

WALLINGFORD – Locals got another opportunity to honor veterans after Memorial Day on Tuesday.

The program is known as “Veterans Coffee House” and each month they showcase a different speaking program.

Arthur Wiknik, Jr, a veteran of the 101st Airborne division whose heroics endured the infamous battle at Hamburger Hill, spoke to a group comprised largely of fellow service members to commemorate the bloody conflict's 50th anniversary.

“I like to talk about my experiences,”  Wiknik said. “Other veterans who come in probably have a story as well.”

Wiknik, a retired engineer at Pratt and Whitney and resident of Higganum, also wrote a book about his time serving in Vietnam called “Nam Sense”.

“I want people to know what it was like for us,” added Wiknik. "It’s about serving and how to survive an unpopular war and come home to resume a normal life.”

To find out more about Wiknik’s book click here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.