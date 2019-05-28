What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Group of UConn students scales Mt. Kilimanjaro for good cause

A group of UConn students is climbing to incredible heights for a good cause.

Monday night, the determined Huskies made it to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The nearly 20, 000 foot trek was designed to raise money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. Together with the help of sponsors these young people raised $65,000 for the non-profit. In October Keith McGilvery spoke with Jeremy Keckler, one of the students who made the trip himself and helped inspire this new team of hikers.

Simon Varley, the CEO for  Choose A Challenge USA , “The whole idea is to go and do something incredible for yourself while doing something incredible for other people. Which means goals that range from $3.000-$6.000 become more achievable because you know you have a huge lifetime payoff at the end of it.”

This month Keckler traded in his hiking gear for running shoes and helped a second group of huskies raise more than $42,000 for Make-A-Wish at the Edinburgh Marathon.

Both adventures were organized through the Choose-A-Challenge Organization.

