Hamden police investigating incident where shots hit a house

Posted 12:04 PM, May 28, 2019

HAMDEN — Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in two shots hitting a nearby home.

Police were called to Bowen Street at 8:15pm Monday night for a report of a man standing in a driveway with a firearm and that shots had been fired.

Police said a number of rounds were fired and found two rounds struck and entered a nearby home on Easton Street. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Marks of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4050.

