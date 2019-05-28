What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Juvenile dies after being pulled from water in Old Lyme

OLD LYME — A juvenile died after being pulled from the water on Soundview Beach Monday evening.

State Police said around 6 p.m. officers from Old Lyme Police Department were called to the report of a drowning victim in the location of Soundview Beach. When they got there, the juvenile victim was located alert and conscious and was later transported to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar.

Police said the juvenile victim in this incident later succumbed to injuries after being transported from the scene.

