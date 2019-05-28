Man living in van arrested on animal cruelty charges in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD — Police say a man who had been living in his van had 22 dogs living in filthy conditions has been arrested.

According to police, officers stopped a Ford Transit Van for a motor vehicle violation. During the stop, police say they learned that the driver had been living out of his van for several months.

Police report that several small dogs were in the front passenger area. When officers gained access to the van, they found the van was covered in waste and garbage.

In total, police say they recovered 22 dogs and a Macaw with the help of Rocky Hill Police and Newington Police Animal Control Officers.

Police say all animals were safely taken to nearby shelters for evaluation.

The driver of the van was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Police have not yet released the name of the driver.