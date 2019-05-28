Meal House: Vyne Shrimp Scampi Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe provided by Vyne in Middlebury.

Vyne Shrimp Scampi Toast

1/4 c extra virgin olive oil

8 cloves chopped garlic

12 cloves roasted garlic

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup oven roasted tomatoes

2 cups fresh baby tomatoes cut in half

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/4 cup chiffonade fresh basil

2 lbs diced shrimp

1/2# unsalted butter

In a large skillet heat the EVOO, over medium-high. Add the shallots, garlic, crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables soften, about 2 minutes. Add the white wine, lemon juice, and butter. Add cooked shrimp, roasted tomatoes, fresh tomatoes and simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper finish with fresh parsley and basil. Serve with garlic baguette.

Serves 4-6 ppl

Vyne Crab Cakes

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat picked over for shells

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce I use Tabasco

1 large egg lightly beaten

1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon olive oil

Lightly mix ingredients

Portion in 1/2 cup cakes

Bread flour eggwash panko

Pan fry

Serve as is with fresh lemon and your favorite remoulade sauce or Serve Vyne style with old bay mayonnaise, fresh lemon, and herb salad dressed with vinaigrette