New London teacher arrested amid investigation

NEW LONDON — A New London teacher involved in an on-going investigation, was arrested Tuesday for failure to report.

New London Police Department said Melissa Rodriguez, 35, of Griswold, was arrested on an active arrest warrant in association with an ongoing NLPD investigation involving New London Public School employees.

“The warrant affidavit is sealed given the ongoing status of the investigation,” police said in a release. “Rodriguez was employed at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School (BDJMS) as a teacher.”

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with failure to report and was released on a $10,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

No other details have been released.