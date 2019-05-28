Out Film CT, Connecticut’s LGBTQ film festival, runs May 31 through June 8

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s LGBTQ film festival, OutfilmCT, gets underway May 31 and runs through June 8.

Films at the 32nd year of the event include entries from across the world. The festival includes documentaries, features, and shorts.

Films will be shown this year at Cinestudio, Spotlight Theaters, Real Art Ways and The Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum.

As in years past, a program of lesbian, gay, and transgender short films will be featured during the week.

See the full schedule here

See trailers for many of this years films. (ADVISORY: Some of the films deal with mature themes, brief nudity, and contain obscenity.)

