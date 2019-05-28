PD: Woman strikes cruiser then leads police on pursuit through multiple towns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH -- Police said a woman struck a police cruiser then led them on a pursuit through multiple towns Tuesday afternoon.

Plymouth Police Department said the incident occurred around 12:40 p.m., when they were notified of a motor vehicle accident on South Riverside Avenue in Plymouth.

Police said the caller reported that a 2014 Kia Sportage just side swiped another vehicle and that both vehicles involved left the scene. Police said another caller reported the same Kia Sportage had damage from an accident and the operator was attempting to inflate a flat tire.

"Upon arrival, an officer located the 2014 Kia Sportage and female attempting to inflate the tire," police said in a release. "The officer approached the female to investigate. The female appeared very nervous and anxious. The officer asked the female to stand and she refused. The officer then grabbed her arm and she pulled away from him and attempted to flee."

Police said the officer went after the female and she made it to the driver's seat of her white Kia Sportage.

"The female attempted to shut the driver's side door on the officer’s arm. The officer grabbed a hold of the woman’s shirt to remove her from the vehicle she put the transmission into reverse," police said.

Police said the officer then let go of the woman to avoid being struck by the open door as she backed into a pickup truck.

Police added, "The female operating the white Kia Sportage then backed into the officer’s police cruiser and into a concrete barrier (housing the air compressor) several times until she was able to escape. The female was able to flee after striking another police cruiser and driving on the sidewalk just inches from the front door of the store striking the building on the way by."

Police said the female turned on to Main Street (Rt.6) and struck a third cruiser. The female then engaged officers into a high-speed pursuit, with one tire being flat, into the City of Bristol where the pursuit was terminated after conditions became too dangerous, according to police.

Police said at the time officers were unaware of a domestic related incident just occurred minutes before at a residence in Terryville.

"The Hartford Police Department located the 2014 Kia Sportage in Hartford after it struck a pedestrian in Hartford," police said. "The driver abandoned the vehicle following the accident."

Police said they have identified the suspect and an arrest warrant application is pending.

No injuries were reported.