× Police searching for man who allegedly stole a bag from a car in Redding

REDDING — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly smashed a car window and took a bag from the backseat Saturday.

Redding Police Department said the incident took place around 4:30 p.m.

“The vehicle was parked along by access trail to the reservoir located on Newtown Turnpike near Glen Road,” police said on Facebook.

Police added that a similar incident took place a few miles into Easton along Route 58 around the same time.

“One of the victims had an interior camera running which was able to provide police footage of the entire incident showing the suspect,” police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Redding Police Department at 203-938-2564.