Police searching for missing New Canaan woman

NEW CANAAN — Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five children, was last seen driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban in New Canaan on Friday.
Now, along with local authorities, the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating her disappearance. Police have released little about the investigation, but documents reviewed by FOX61 show Jennifer was in the middle of a years-long custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. She filed for divorce in 2017.
The sudden disappeared has sent shock waves through the small affluent community of New Canaan.
“It’s horrifying,” said Karen Anderson, who has lived in town for 10 years. “It scares me because I’m a big runner, walker, I’m always around town. I go out late at night, so it’s really scary.”
A custody hearing for a Guardian Ad Litem, which is an individual the court appoints if the parties are unable to resolve a parenting dispute, was scheduled for Wednesday morning. Fotis did not respond to a request for comment and neither did his lawyer not Jennifer’s lawyer.
Fotis and Jennifer are listed as co-owners it a Farmington home on a private drive, which is now up for sale.
People who live in New Canaan have noticed an increased police presence.
“Inwas going for a walk early Sunday morning through Waveny Park and I noticed a car parked by the side of the road and there seemed to be a policeman photographing the car,” said Roy Cohn of New Canaan.
A police cruiser sat in the driveway of Jennifer’s New Canaan home Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m gonna keep my eyes out everywhere,” said Clotilda DeMauro of New Canaan. “It’s super sad to hear about.”
The New Canaan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them.
Statement from the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos:
Since learning of the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, our beloved daughter, mother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend, we have been heartbroken; at the same time, we are moved and inspired by the support, assistance, concern, and love extended by so many.
We remain hopeful that Jennifer will be found soon, and we urge anyone with information, however seemingly insignificant, to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544. Jennifer was last seen in New Canaan, the morning of Friday, May 24, 2019, operating a black 2017 Chevy Suburban. Jennifer is 50 years of age, very slender, 5’7”, with a soft voice, dark brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair.
Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children. Jennifer is gentle, kind, intelligent, and funny, and above all she prioritizes the health and happiness of her children. She and the children have been embraced by the New Canaan Country School community, where they have made good friends and are active in athletics and arts.
Before living in New Canaan, Jennifer and her family resided in Farmington, where she was a beloved class parent among the Renbrook School community. We are touched by the outpouring of support from friends and colleagues in Farmington, Avon, and West Hartford.
We express our sincere thanks to the law enforcement officers in both New Canaan and the Connecticut State Police. We are also deeply grateful to the New Canaan Country School for their incredible outpouring of support and care during this extremely difficult time.
Please join us in seeking Jennifer’s safe return as soon as possible. Again, do not hesitate to share any information, however small, with the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.
The Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos