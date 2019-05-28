Police searching for missing New Canaan woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN — Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five children, was last seen driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban in New Canaan on Friday.

Now, along with local authorities, the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating her disappearance. Police have released little about the investigation, but documents reviewed by FOX61 show Jennifer was in the middle of a years-long custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. She filed for divorce in 2017.

The sudden disappeared has sent shock waves through the small affluent community of New Canaan.

“It’s horrifying,” said Karen Anderson, who has lived in town for 10 years. “It scares me because I’m a big runner, walker, I’m always around town. I go out late at night, so it’s really scary.”

A custody hearing for a Guardian Ad Litem, which is an individual the court appoints if the parties are unable to resolve a parenting dispute, was scheduled for Wednesday morning. Fotis did not respond to a request for comment and neither did his lawyer not Jennifer’s lawyer.

Fotis and Jennifer are listed as co-owners it a Farmington home on a private drive, which is now up for sale.

People who live in New Canaan have noticed an increased police presence.

“Inwas going for a walk early Sunday morning through Waveny Park and I noticed a car parked by the side of the road and there seemed to be a policeman photographing the car,” said Roy Cohn of New Canaan.

A police cruiser sat in the driveway of Jennifer’s New Canaan home Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m gonna keep my eyes out everywhere,” said Clotilda DeMauro of New Canaan. “It’s super sad to hear about.”

The New Canaan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them.

Statement from the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos: