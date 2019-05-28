Possible thunderstorms Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Left over showers are possible tonight but the severe threat has diminished. Temperatures dropping into the low 50s. Improvements expected for tomorrow during the day. Clouds will break for some sun on tomorrow with highs returning to the 70s. There is another chance for showers and storms in the evening but we should stay dry during the day. Similar to Tuesday the severe threat is off to our south and west but it's something we will monitoring throughout the evening on Wednesday.

Most of Thursday will be dry too. There is a chance for showers early in the morning then late-day. But in the middle it will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks dry and sunny with a rising chance for showers Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Evening rain/thunder then cloudy and damp. Lows: 50-55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, some sunny breaks, chance for evening showers and storms. High: Near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, chance for late-day showers and storms. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, pick of the weekend. High: Upper 70s. Low 70s shore.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and storms developing, mainly in the afternoon. High: 70s.

MONDAY: Chance for a few lingering showers. High: Low 70s.

