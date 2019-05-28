What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

School bus driver arrested on child porn charges in Stratford

Posted 1:02 PM, May 28, 2019, by

John Kenneth Stone

STRATFORD — A school bus driver has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Police said they received a complaint from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children in February of this year. Police identified John Kenneth Stone, 76,  who is employed as a school bus driver with the Durham Bus Services. It’s not immediately clear in what town Stone drove buses in.

After executing a search warrant, police seized a laptop computer which contained a large number of images and videos identified as child pornography.

Last Thursday, Stone was taken into custody, charged with Possession of Child Pornography in the First Degree.  Stone posted a $250,000  bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

