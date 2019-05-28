Wallingford man honored for his role in the battle known as Hamburger Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD – A day after Memorial Day it was a chance to honor veterans at the Wallingford Senior Center.

The program is known as “Veterans Coffee House” and each month they showcase a different speaking program.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the bloody battle known as Hamburger Hill, Arthur Witnik, Jr, a veteran of the 101st Airborne division whose heroics endured that infamous battle spoke to a group made up largely of fellow vets.

“I like to talk about my experiences,” Witnik, from Higganum, said. “Other veterans who come in probably have a story as well.”

Witnik, a retired engineer at Pratt and Whitney, also wrote a book about his time serving in Vietnam called “Nam Sense”.

Witnik said, “I want people to know what it was like for us,” and added, “it’s about serving and how to survive an unpopular war and come home to resume a normal life.” To find out more about Wiknik’s book click here.