Whole Foods closing Bishops Corner store and opening location in Avon

WEST HARTFORD — Whole Foods has confirmed that they will be closing their store in Bishops Corner and opening a new location in Avon.

Heather W. McCready, of Whole Foods said in an email, “Whole Foods Market is pleased to confirm that our Bishops Corner location in West Hartford will be moving to Avon Village Center. We look forward to building a store that offers a more expansive and unique shopping and culinary experience.”

The Bishops Corner will close shortly before the new store opens according to the company. All Bishops Corner Team Members will be able to transfer to the new store and the company expects to have 50 new jobs at the new location.

There is no timeline for the switch.