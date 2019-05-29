× 4 sent to hospital after student uses pepper spray in Meriden classroom

MERIDEN — Four people were sent to the hospital after a student discharged pepper spray in a classroom.

Officer were called to the Lincoln Middle School in Meriden at 10:30am for reports of a 12 year old girl who discharged a home style defense can of pepper spray on a dare.

Police said another girl dared her to spray it and the first girl sprayed it at the ground in the classroom

Three adults and 26 students were in the class at the time. The spray got into the air two teachers and two students taken to the hospital for respiratory distress.

Both kids were arrested and charged with breach of peace and reckless endangerment.