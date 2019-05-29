× Bristol man arrested on robbery charges, found hiding in a home

WOLCOTT — Police said 32-year-old Bristol resident Paul Anderson was arrested on robbery charges Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Anderson had gone into Petro Pat’s at 685 Wolcott Road and demanded all the money in the register and all the Newport cigarettes. Anderson also reportedly said he had a gun, although no gun was shown.

Plaid said that Anderson soon left on foot. Wolcott Detective Longo was in the area when a description for Anderson was dispatched over the radio, and saw Anderson running in the area on Potuccos Ring Road.

As he was running, the bag with cigarettes and money fell. According to police, Anderson ran behind a home on Lyman Road. The resident of the home knew Anderson, police said, and allowed officers to enter the home and search.

They found Anderson hiding in the closet near the rear bedroom. The sweatshirt and sneakers he was described as wearing during the robbery were found nearby.

Anderson was arrested without incident and charged with robbery and larceny and held on a $25,000 bond. Police confirm that no gun was found.