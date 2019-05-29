Daytrippers: Need a taste of Pop Culture? Visit Avery’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN – It is a sweet stop to make and a bit of a step back in time.

Avery’s Soda age old recipe for success involves sugar, lots of sugar -- and a bit of history. The more than century old soda maker invites visitors to see their process in action. Rob Metz, who has owned Avery’s since 1999, said “you’re walking back in time and that’s what is so cool about this place.” Metz, who said that Avery’s makes about 50 varieties of soda noted there is now a way for guests to put their personal touch on a bottle of pop.

Avery’s began their “make your own soda” program a few years ago complete with a private label you can design. “You can get the whole tour,” Metz said, “and you can have a little taste test at the end.” Avery’s has made headlines with their own brand of political pop, from Hillary Hooch to Barack O’Berry, to Trump Tonic (Make America Grape Again) and Metz says they are always looking to the news to capitalize on a new flavor. “We say we like to communicate with a soda,” Metz laughed. “We’re selling nostalgia and you’re leaving with a piece of history.”

To find out more about Avery’s Soda and to plan a visit click http://www.averysoda.com/