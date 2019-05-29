What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

I-91 North Exit 28 to close for 2 years Wednesday night

Posted 2:48 PM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:55PM, May 29, 2019

Photo from Google Streetview

HARTFORD — An exit from I-91 north to Rt. 15 South will close Wednesday night for two years in order to realign the the merge at the Charter Oak Bridge.

The Connecticut DOT said the I-91 Northbound Exit 28 will close to facilitate the first major stage of construction activity.

The project will lower southbound Routes 5/15 under I-91.

Starting Wednesday night, May 29, detour signs will direct I-91 northbound motorists seeking Routes 5/15 southbound at Exit 28 to follow the detour route as follows:

  • Follow I-91 northbound to Exit 29 (to Routes 5/15 and cross over the Charter Oak Bridge)
  • Take Exit 90 to Route 2 westbound
  • Take first Exit to East River Drive
  • Turn right on East River Drive
  • Turn right onto ramp for Routes 5/15 southboundhttps://i-91charteroakbridge.com/en/about/exitclosure

