Man in critical condition after being pulled from water in Old Lyme

OLD LYME — A man is in critical condition after being pulled from the water on Soundview Beach Monday evening.

State Police said around 6 p.m. officers from Old Lyme Police Department were called to the report of a drowning victim in the location of Soundview Beach. When they got there, the victim was located and was transported to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar.

Hartford Hospital confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the victim was in critical condition.

The Old Lyme residential state trooper identified the man as John Theriault.

Earlier information from Connecticut State Police said the victim was a juvenile and had died.