BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 3:11 p.m., a woman shot in the buttocks at 20 Benham Ave, Bridgeport. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

She was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport for treatment.

No arrests have been made and Bridgeport police are investigating.