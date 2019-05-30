Bridge replacement project on I-95 to cause delays this weekend

STAMFORD — Governor Lamont and DOT officials are reminding all drivers to avoid driving on I-95 in Stamford over the next two weekends if possible.

Major delays are expected due to a bridge replacement project that will detour all of the traffic off the highway in both directions.

The project, which was announced earlier this year, involves the complete demolition of the two bridge spans that carry Route 1 (East Main Street) over I-95, followed by the sliding in of new, replacement spans using an innovative construction method known as accelerated bridge construction.

All traffic on I-95 will be detoured off the highway at Exit 9 beginning at 11:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, and ending on Monday, June 3 at 5:00 a.m. The same process will occur again the following weekend, with all traffic in the area detoured beginning at 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, and ending on Monday, June 10 at 5:00 a.m.

“Thousands of commuters use our state’s highways every day to get to work so they can support their families and maintain a decent quality of life – deciding whether to keep this critical highway in a state of good repair is simply not up for debate,” Governor Lamont said. “For the sake of our businesses and the sake of our jobs, we must provide Connecticut with a modernized transportation system that works. While there will be inconveniences over the next two weekends in the Stamford area, utilizing this accelerated construction process is a far better option than the alternative, which would have taken up to two years. Please plan ahead and plan your commutes accordingly if you need to travel in the area.”

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work to improve our highways and, ultimately, make everyone’s commute better,” Commissioner Giulietti said. “The I-95/Route 1 Corridor in southwestern Connecticut is the economic backbone of that region, and motorists, truckers, and tourists deserve the best system we can afford. This project is a major component of reaching a higher level of quality for our infrastructure network.”

The project is being led by O&G Industries, a business based out of Torrington.

For additional information and updates on the project, visit www.i95exit9.com. Video of the project will be streamed live online on that website as it happens.

For traffic updates go here.