Bridgeport police investigating attempted child abduction

BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating leads after a report that a suspect tried abducted a child Thursday morning.

According to police, a 911 call came in reporting there was an attempted abduction from a bus stop in Bridgeport just after 10 a.m. The incident happened near the intersection of Logan Street and Stratford Avenue.

Police said that according to initial reports, the suspect ran from the scene on foot.

Police are investigating the incident.