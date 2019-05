× 18 students taken to hospital following Montville school bus crash on I-395 N

MONTVILLE — The right lane on I-395 North between exits 2 and 6 is closed after emergency crews responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Officials say the crash involved a car and the school bus.

State Police confirm a total of 15 ambulances were on scene and 18 students were transported to the hospital with minor and precautionary injuries.