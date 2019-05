× Parts of Route 44 closed in Ashford following serious car crash

ASHFORD — Ashford Fire Department are responding to Mansfield Road and Route 44 for a serious motor vehicle accident.

According to officials, the crash occurred in front of the Cumberland Farms at the intersection.

Ambulances and LifeStar were requested to the scene.

However, we have not confirmed the number or level of injuries yet.

ASHFORD CT: #AshfordFire is responding to the intersection of Mansfield Rd & Ashford Center Rd for a serious MVA. @LIFESTAR_CT started under DIAL protocol but unavailable due to weather. 2nd Ambulance and 2 ALS units started at time of call. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) May 31, 2019

We will bring you more information as this story develops.