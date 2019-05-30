WATCH LIVE: Former Governor Dannel Malloy to lead University of Maine system

ORONO, ME — The University of Maine System Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint former Governor Dannel P. Malloy the next Chancellor of the University of Maine System.

The appointment concludes more than a year of succession planning that included the development of a multi-year Declaration of Strategic Priorities and a national search for a leader. Chancellor James Page will retire on June 30, 2019.

“Dan Malloy is an executive leader and public servant committed to taking on complex change initiatives and getting the job done,” said James Erwin, Chair of the UMS Board of Trustees. “As governor, he delivered reforms and structural changes to the state government that were not always popular, and certainly not expedient, but that advanced the long term interest of his state and its citizens.

“We are committed to continuing down the path envisioned for public higher education in Maine by Chancellor James Page. The Strategic Priorities the Board adopted in December and the selection of Dan Malloy as our next chancellor are clear indications of the Board’s resolve to expedite our One University reforms.

“Under Dan’s leadership we will help lead Maine’s response to our workforce shortage and skills gap by connecting more of what we teach directly to a job, by reaching more adult learners and other Mainers underserved by higher education and lifting their Maine-career aspirations, and by continuously including new approaches to what we teach and how we teach it to meet the competitive challenges of today’s higher education marketplace.”

“Dan Malloy understands what higher education means for the future of a state and its people and is willing to put himself on the line to ensure that that future is bright,” said Charles Hewett, Ph.D., Executive Director, Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences and former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Jackson Laboratory.

Former Governor Malloy brings 22-years of public service and executive leadership to the University of Maine System including eight years as Governor of the State of Connecticut and 14-years of service as the Mayor of Stamford, Connecticut. The two-term governor was first elected in 2010 and won re-election in 2014. He choose not to seek re-election in 2018.