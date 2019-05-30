× Hartford’s Puerto Rican Festival Parade scheduled for Sunday

HARTFORD — The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade kicks off Sunday at noon.

The starting point will be on Wethersfield Avenue and Wawarme Avenue and will end on Trumbull Street.

Among the participants, you will see honorees, local school groups, school bands, cultural groups from different countries showcasing their pride, Hartford Police Officers and Hartford Firefighters, the CT National Guard, music groups, entertainers, faith groups, clowns and more.