Hartford’s Puerto Rican Festival Parade scheduled for Sunday

Posted 12:34 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, May 30, 2019

HARTFORD  — The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade kicks off Sunday at noon.

The starting point will be on Wethersfield Avenue and Wawarme Avenue and will end on Trumbull Street.

Among the participants, you will see  honorees, local school groups, school bands, cultural groups from different countries showcasing their pride, Hartford Police Officers and Hartford Firefighters, the CT National Guard, music groups, entertainers, faith groups, clowns and more.

