‘He was my heart’: Family heartbroken when baby dies after choking on pine cone at daycare

RALEIGH, N.C. – A 10-month-old boy choked on a pine cone and died at a Raleigh day care on Wednesday morning, investigators told WRAL.

According to the boy’s grandmother, she dropped Areon Ellington off at the day care Wednesday morning. A few hours later, she got a phone call.

“The day care lady called me and told me that I needed to get to the day care because Areon was choking on something,” Helena Harris said.

“He was my heart,” she said. “He was, through our struggles, what was bonding us together.”

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

WRAL found the day care, which is operated out of a home, had violations including hazardous items found on the property, health assessment filing issues, and daily schedules not being maintained.