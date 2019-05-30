Meal House: Arak Shrimp

Recipe provided by Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen.
Arak shrimp. For 4 ppl
U-15 shrimp 8 each 2 per person as a mezze
Olive oil 1 1/2 ounce
Dried red chili 2 each broken in thirds
Garlic 2 cloves sliced thin
Aleppo pepper 1 teaspoon
Zataar spice 1 teaspoon
Red pepper diced 1 medium pepper
Arak 2 ounce Butter 1 tablespoon
Cilantro leaves
Salt to taste
Method
Marinate shrimp in Aleppo and Zataar at least 1 hour
Salt shrimp each side
Heat sauté pan and add olive oil
Add shrimp and sear, add diced peppers
Once the shrimp are turned add garlic cook until light golden then add chilies
Add Arak off the burner the place back on to flame off alcohol
Immediately add butter, add salt generous pinch
And swirl into shrimp off the burner you do not want to boil the butter arak sauce
Toss in cilantro leaves and plate