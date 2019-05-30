Mostly cloudy, chance for late-day storms and showers
-
Possible thunderstorms Wednesday evening
-
Tracking rain Tuesday with temps in the near 60s
-
Warmer Thursday, another chance for evening showers
-
Warm today, but more rain is coming
-
Heavy rain expected today
-
-
Thousands still under threat as tornadoes, flooding slam Midwest and Plains
-
Tornadoes and floods ravage nation’s heartland as deadly heat bakes the Southeast
-
After 13 straight days of devastating tornadoes, 39 million are still under severe weather threat
-
Another Winter Storm on the way for Sunday Evening – 6″+ likely
-
Beautiful stretch of weather on the way!
-
-
A deadly storm system now threatens 90 million people with destructive weather — including major cities
-
Exceptionally warm Sunday, rain Monday
-
2 million people are at ‘high’ risk for catastrophic tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas