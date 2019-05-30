Mystic Aquarium releases gray seal after rehab

MYSTIC — A seal named Lou-Seal that was rescued two months ago in Bermuda was released in the ocean Thursday.

The seal, given the nickname Lou-seal, was released at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, RI in front of a large crowd. Lou-Seal had gained 151 pounds. She was also fitted with a satellite tag that will allow for the tracking of not only her travels but also dive depths with the goal of collecting vital data on the migration patterns of adult gray seals.

The gray seal was rescued in Bermuda on March 19. After receiving care from the veterinary team and staff at the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo, the female gray seal arrived in Connecticut via chartered flight for continued rehabilitation at Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic, with the goal of releasing the animal in the colder waters of the northern Atlantic Ocean. She was the first known case of a stranded adult gray seal in Bermuda.

The seal was rescued off of a rocky shoreline near Tobacco Bay, St. George’s, Bermuda by BAMZ on March 19. It is believed to be the first case of gray seal in Bermuda. Upon admittance, the seal was found by veterinarians to be emaciated with multiple small wounds, nasal discharge and dehydration.

41.373346 -71.953252