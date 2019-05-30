× New Haven police investigate shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning.

According to police, ShotSpotter notified them of possible gunfire around 9:15 a.m. The alert was quickly followed by 911 calls of a gunshot victim in the area of Osborn Avenue and Blake Street in the Beaver Hills neighborhood.

Police said a gunshot victim was found and was taken to a nearby hospital. 11 shots were reported, but police said the victim was not killed.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.

This is a developing story.