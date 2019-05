Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Jaida! She is a 10-year-old beagle mix.

Jaida came to Protectors of Animals after her previous owner died.

Jaida is very sweet, does well with children and other people, but needs to be the only pet in the family.

Jaida likes going for a walk, and cuddle time! She will be a loveable addition to the family!

Learn more about Jaida and other animals that are looking for a loving, forever home at Protectors of Animals.