Threat causes Ridgefield High to dismiss early

RIDGEFIELD — A threat has caused officials to dismiss Ridgefield High School early Thursday.

School officials said, “This morning, Ridgefield High School received a written threat. Administration and Police responded immediately. Out of an abundance of caution, we are dismissing RHS at 9:30am.”

The dismissal does not affect Scott’s Ridge Middle School.

The investigation is ongoing.