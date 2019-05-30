× XPO Logistics workers go on strike in Connecticut, protesting ‘abusive’ practices

NORTH HAVEN — Workers at an XPO Logistics warehouse in North Haven walked off the job early Thursday, protesting what they say is ‘unfair labor practices’.

The North Haven XPO Logistics warehouse’s exclusive customer is Sikorsky Aircraft.

The North Haven workers formed a picket line outside the warehouse before sunrise. Protestors are also expected in the United Kingdom, France, Space, Belgium, and across the country.

The protest came after what they say was ‘abusive treatment of employees’. The company has faced some setbacks recently with losing customers like Amazon while their stock prices are starting to decline. The company was highlighted in this NY Times article on women who suffer miscarriages at their jobs, adding to the protestors’ call to end ‘abusive practices’.

“XPO continues to treat my coworkers and me with complete disrespect and that’s led us to walk out, raise our voices and say enough is enough,” said John Tullock, an XPO striker from North Haven, Conn. “We will continue to stand up to XPO until our concerns are addressed and company executives stop abusing our rights.”

Workers at different facilities around the world city struggle to get paid the overtime that’s owed, issues with pensions, fighting for benefits, and working conditions.