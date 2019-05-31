Aiming high, new recruits for Life Star program hope to climb aboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Life Star, operated by Hartford Healthcare, currently runs three helicopters in the area and have about 28 staffers keeping the vital missions in the air.

It is a sought after specialty -- taking to the skies to help the public. For Bill Hanztos, a nurse and new Life Star recruit, his accomplishment is within reach. “It’s the culmination of all the skills I’ve been working on for the last seven or eight years,” Hanztos said. Dr. Lauri Bolton who runs the Life Star program said becoming a good flight nurse means being able to perform at the highest level in close quarters. “They’re able to work tightly together, almost anticipate each other’s moves” Bolton said. “The simple answer is teamwork,” he added.

Life Star makes about 1130 flights per year, the current recruiting class will go through about six months of training.