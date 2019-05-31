× Family, friends of missing New Canaan woman issue statement

NEW CANAAN — Family and friends of a missing New Canaan issued a statement that thanked residents for their support in a message Friday.

Police are still searching for 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared last Friday after dropping her five children off at New Canaan Country School.

Her black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban was found on Lapham Road at Waveny Park later that day. Police are now investigating her disappearance as a missing person case as well as a criminal case.

Statement from Carrie Luft, on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos

As of today, it has been a week since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing. We miss her beyond measure – her five young children, her family, her friends, colleagues, and neighbors, as well as countless people who have never met her but who have responded to the spirit of grace and kindness that Jennifer embodies. The public response has been astounding. The support and love, the concern for her children, and the community efforts to help locate Jennifer have kept us going. Please be assured that Jennifer's five children are safe and well-cared for.

New Canaan police continue search for Jennifer Dulos, no arrests made Last night, on Thursday evening, a candlelight vigil was held in New Canaan at St. Aloysius Church, with hundreds of people in attendance, holding up light as a symbol of hope, calling for Jennifer’s safe return. The family and friends are deeply moved by the beauty and ritual of this event, and although we could not attend in person, we are with you in spirit. We are immensely grateful to the investigators for their work around the clock, 24/7, to locate Jennifer. Everyone who has shared Jennifer’s story, helped search for her, or provided tips to the police: thank you. If you have any information that might be relevant to this case, if you have seen Jennifer Farber Dulos or have information about her disappearance, please contact the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544. Jennifer, we love you and we miss you, and we remain hopeful that you will return to us safe and sound. Last, we request that you please respect the privacy of Jennifer’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time. Please do not contact them. Thank you.

“Friday night I was driving home at about midnight and a couple police officers flashed me down so I slowed down,” said Tyler Sweeney, who lives on Lapham Road. “There were a couple police dogs, they were looking in the black SUV.”

“You don’t expect it to happen here, but today things can happen anywhere,” said George Durkin, who visits Waveny Park everyday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX61, Jennifer was in a two-year long custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos, whose attorney declined to comment when reached by phone late Thursday.

In those records, Jennifer told the court, “I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

She said her fear intensified after Fotis purchased a handgun in 2017 and she said he “had revenge fantasies.” Fotis has not been named a suspect in the investigation of Jennifer’s disappearance.

Jennifer and Fotis used to live together in the Farmington-Avon area, where the children attended the Renbrook School in West Hartford. Recently, Jennifer moved to a home on Welles Avenue in New Canaan, and sent the children to New Canaan Country School. Friday afternoon, a police cruiser sat in the driveway of the home.

“We’re heartbroken and very concerned,” said Carrie Luft, an old friend of Jennifer’s. “Jennifer would never, ever disappear.”

The five children are safe and staying with Jennifer’s 85-year-old mother in New York City with an armed bodyguard.

Police have also expanded their search to Westchester County, where Jennifer’s parents own a mansion. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.

A vigil will be held at the Hartford Golf Club on Sunday June 2 with arrival at 7:30pm, remarks and candle lighting 8:00pm.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend to pray for Jennifer and come together as a community to show our love and support for Jennifer’s family.