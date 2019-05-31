Foodie Friday: Tea Kettle Gourmet Cafe in Westbrook

WESTBROOK — Whether you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up or casual lunch and you are in Westbrook, look no further than Tea Kettle Gourmet Cafe.

Situated in the popular Westbrook Outlets, this new cafe specializes in healthy gourmet food.

From organic salads, fresh wraps and paninis where many of the ingredients are sourced locally to the Paleo-friendly options, there are so many options of the menu.

“Paleo food selection is great,” wrote Nicole L. in an online review. “Pumpkin muffins, coconut chocolate chip cookies, cauliflower mash, mushroom risotto was all delicious!”

And, you are searching for vegan or gluten-free options, owner David Ciastko’s cozy cafe is the place to go.

“A lot of people want a healthy grab and go or have food allergies and we want to make sure they have options,” said Ciastko. “We make sure everything is yummy.”

And that includes something for your sweet tooth too. Grab a smoothie. The Blues Clues was filled with blueberries, strawberries, and bananas. Add a little protein and BOOM.

The jumbo cookies, brownies and other sweet healthy treats will have you coming back for more.