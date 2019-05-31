FOX61 Student News: MACC Charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Lena Muraski and Tiana Rawlings/ Manchester High School

The Manchester Area Conference of Churches (MACC) strives to break cycles of poverty by lending a hand for those in tough situations.

By partnering with churches, businesses and the community MACC proves that when people come together change can be made. However MACC charities helps not only those in need but also those who volunteer.

For Phil, he didn't realize just how fulfilling charity work could be. It isn’t just giving time through services such as the community kitchen, thrift store, and food pantry.

It's seeing the response from those who were helped that really changed Phil’s perspective on life.