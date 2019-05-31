Search for missing mom Jennifer Dulos includes search in multiple locations in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Police and Fire departments are searching in the area of Albany and Homestead Avenue Friday afternoon and the activity is connected to the search for a missing New Canaan mother.

A number of fire trucks and police officers are in the area. Hartford Police said, "The HFD/HPD is assisting CSP in Hartford on an out-of-town investigation."

State Police inspected surveillance video from Scott’s Jamaican Bakery nearby.

Firefighters inspected the storm drains and trash cans and did not find anything according to officials.

State police issued a statement that said, "Detectives from the Connecticut State Police - Western District Major Crimes Squad (WDMCS) are currently in the Hartford area assisting New Canaan Police Department with search efforts. As previously stated, please contact the Stamford State’s Attorney’s office or the New Canaan Police Department for all further updates relating to this active and ongoing investigation."

FOX61's Carmen Chau is on the scene and tweeted, "Seeing State Police & their K-9’s searching in Hartford. This is happening by Sterling and Homestead"

