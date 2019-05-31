House debates modified Paid Family Leave Bill after Gov.’s veto threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — The House of Representatives Friday, is voting on a bill, that just last week, the governor threatened to veto.

The house is voting on paid family and medical leave. We’re told this will be a strike all amendment on SB 1, which means the entire language of the bill will changed and we’re told lawmakers are trying to address Governor Lamont’s concerns about too much bureaucracy in the bill and changing the structure to include public and private entities.

It passed the Senate despite the threat of a veto by Governor Lamont. “I don’t think we are there,” said the Governor last week.

Lawmakers have reworked the structure. The foundation remains the same. The benefit is funded through a half a percent taken out of your paycheck. Rep. Themis Klarides, (R) House Minority Leader said, “To say that you will have half a percent of your payroll taken out and let’s make this very clear this is a payroll tax all day long, on something you may never use. People should have the choice.”

Last week, Republicans proposed an alternative that makes paid family leave optional to the employer. They suggest pooling insurance plans from private providers in other states. They say it gives people more options.

The paid family leave bill by Democrats would give you up to 12 weeks off paid at 100% of what you make for a qualifying illness or the illness of a loved one. Rep. Robyn Porter, who championed the minimum wage bill says Paid Family would have helped her family when her daughter was born premature. “She was in the NICU for 2 and a half months and during that time I actually had to go to work and come home and then to the hospital and stay with her at night and then get up and go right back to work in order to save my maternity leave to be with her. And once my maternity leave ended, I had to leave my job,” explained Rep. Porter.

Republicans worry about two things. Solvency and fraud. “I have no confidence that fraud will not go through the roof. I have no confidence that it will be solvent, the people who use it will take advantage of it,” said Minority Leader Klarides.

Rep. Matt Ritter, (D) Majority Leader said, “There’s this notion that all employees are bad and they just going to take advantage of a system and game it. I mean is that really where we are as a country?”

Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, (D) Speaker of the House said, “They should read the bill because it clearly states that if there is any issue with solvency that the benefit level would be lowered. As far as fraud there are penalties and safeguards put into place.”

The payroll deductions would begin in 2020 with the benefit not paying out until 2021. So far, the Governor hasn’t said one way or the other if he will sign it. And because all the language has changed through an amendment, if the house passes it, it won’t go to the Governors desk. It will need to go back to the senate for another vote. Then to the Governor. This bill is a sidekick to the minimum wage bill which if you remember, was debated for more than 12 hours.